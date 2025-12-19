PM Modi’s displeasure forces Odisha government to rethink on MLAs’ salary hike

BHUBANESWAR : Mounting public backlash and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s displeasure over the threefold hike in legislators’ salary and perks is likely to force a rollback of the decision. The first signs of the impending move came on Thursday with BJP MLAs urging Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconsider the decision.

At a BJP legislature party meeting under chairmanship of the chief minister, convened exclusively to discuss the issue, a resolution was adopted for reconsideration of the bill passed unanimously in the Assembly on December 9, approving the steep hike in the legislators’ pay. The bill is yet to gain the assent of the Governor.

Sources in the party told TNIE, after the bill was moved and passed in the Assembly, the chief minister was summoned to Delhi by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on December 14. He was conveyed the displeasure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the hefty hike of salary and other perquisites of MLAs as it sent a wrong message to the people as well as legislators of other states and MPs who are getting significantly lesser pay and allowances.

Santhosh is reported to have told Majhi that such an important decision taken by his government without consulting the central leadership was not well received. Majhi was stated to have been advised to roll back the decision and the first step in this direction was to pass a resolution by the legislature party. This would send a signal to the opposition members that such a step had become imperative for honouring public sentiment, the sources said.