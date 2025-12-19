State has approved 235 new hostels for ST and OBC students: Odisha Minister

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has approved construction of 235 new hostels for students of scheduled tribes (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs), said ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare minister Nityananda Gond on Thursday.

Inaugurating the Sargiful Festival 2025 here, the minister said at present, over 5.5 lakh students from these communities are studying in 1,765 educational institutions and residing in 5,963 hostels of the state.

“Incentives are being provided to students enrolled in Class IX and XI under Madho Singh Haath Kharcha scheme. The enhancement of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for SC and ST students announced recently will also contribute to their educational development significantly,” he said.

At the festival, Gond said Sargiful brings immense hope and joy among children and provides a powerful platform to showcase and nurture the hidden talents of ST and SC students.