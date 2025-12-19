Vacant DFO post allegedly fuels wood smuggling and poaching in Odisha's Athagarh forest division

CUTTACK: With the post of divisional forest officer (DFO) in Athagarh lying vacant for the last four months, the forest division has become a hotbed for wood smuggling and poaching activities.

Considered one of the largest forest divisions in the state, Athagarh comprises five forest ranges of Athagarh, Khuntuni, Badamba, Narasinghpur (East) and Narasinghpur (West). The regions house some of the oldest and most valuable trees like sal, teak, timber, cedar etc. At present, ACF Chichilichi Biswal is the in-charge DFO of Athagarh forest division.

However sources said, the absence of a permanent DFO has compromised the forest and wildlife protection measures in the division leading to rampant smuggling of wood in broad daylight even as local forest staff fail to keep a tab on such illegal activities.

On October 13, residents reported poaching of bats in Subasi reserve forest following which forest officials arrested 11 people in this connection. They are, however, yet to unravel whether there was involvement of any racket in the crime. Similarly on October 16, forest officials had seized around 16 logs of teak wood that were allegedly being transported from Khuntuni forest range. Though a case was registered, no arrest has been made in this connection.

“Wood mafia and poachers have become active in Athagarh forest division due to lack of surveillance and enforcement activities by the forest staff who fail to keep tab on such activities,” locals along with forest and wildlife activists alleged.