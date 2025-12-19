Woman dies after raw papayas fall on head in Odisha's Kandhamal district

BERHAMPUR: A 36-year-old woman reportedly died after a bunch of raw papayas fell on her head in Baliguda area of Kandhamal district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Chandrakala Digal of Gochapada village under Baliguda police limits.

Sources said Chandrakala had gone to the backyard of her house to collect raw papayas to prepare curry for lunch. While plucking papayas from a tree, a bunch fell on her head and chest.

She reportedly collapsed on the spot. Chandrakala was supposed to return to the kitchen in a couple of minutes. When she did not turn up, family members reached the backyard in search of her and found the woman lying unconscious with bruises on her head and chest. They immediately took her to the sub-divisional hospital at Baliguda where doctors declared her brought dead.

Receiving information, IIC of Baliguda police station Sambit Swain reached the hospital and seized the deceased’s body for autopsy. An unnatural death case has been registered and police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the woman’s death. Further investigation is underway, said police.