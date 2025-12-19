Woman killed while trying to mediate domestic dispute in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 65-year-old woman was killed at Odisso village under Jagatsinghpur police limits on Wednesday night while reportedly trying to mediate in a domestic dispute in her family.

The deceased was identified as Sabita Biswal, a resident of Krushnadaspur.

Sources said Sabita had gone to the house of her sister-in-law Swarnalata Biswal (65) along with her son Bibhu Prasad Swain after learning about a family dispute.

The altercation involved Aishwarya Ray (35) who allegedly quarrelled with her mother-in-law Swarnalata and her elderly father-in-law. Her husband Ramsankar Biswal works at a hotel in Puri and reportedly earns around Rs 5,000 per month which, sources said, often led to financial stress within the family.

On Wednesday night, a heated argument broke out between Aishwariya and Swarnalata. During the altercation, Aishwariya threatened to evict her elderly parents-in-law from the house.

On receiving information about the dispute, Sabita rushed to the spot with her son to mediate. Bibhu reportedly appealed to both sides to stop the quarrel and resolve the matter amicably.

However, he was allegedly chased and threatened with a chopper by Aishwariya and her relatives.

When Sabita intervened to protect her son and calm the situation, she was allegedly attacked with stones by Aishwarya. She was rushed to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital where doctors declared her dead. On Thursday, Bibhu lodged a complaint against Aishwariya and her family members with police.

Jagatsinghpur SDPO Ajinkya Mane said a case has been registered and Sabita’s body was sent for postmortem. Aishwarya has been detained for interrogation, he added.