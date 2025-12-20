Cuttack youth found hanging at lover’s home in Jajpur; family alleges murder

JAJPUR: The body of a youth was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in the house of a 21-year-old married woman, with whom he was reportedly in love, at Mainda village under Binjharpur police limits here on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Ashok Das (21), a resident of Gangeswar Deuli village in Salipur of Cuttack district.

According to reports, the woman, a native of Mainda, had married a man of Gangeswar Deuli last month. After her marriage, she reportedly developed a relationship with Ashok. A couple of days back, the woman had come to her parents’ place at Mainda for a short stay. On Thursday, Ashok reached the village to meet her.

However, the woman’s family members allegedly detained Ashok and informed his parents about the incident over phone last night. The youth’s father immediately went to Mainda and negotiated with the woman’s family to release his son.

Sources said the woman’s family members reportedly sought Rs 5 lakh in cash to arrange her remarriage with Ashok. They allegedly kept Ashok confined to a room and allowed his father to return to his native place to arrange the money.