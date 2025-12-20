MP Balabhadra Majhi flags delay in setting up MSME technology centre, seeks PM’s help

ROURKELA: Amid the delay in setting up of the proposed MSME technology centre at Rourkela, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expeditious implementation of the project.

On Thursday, Majhi shot off a letter to the PM stating that the technology hub was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in November 2018 under the technology systems programme of the Ministry of MSME. Rourkela was identified as one of the 20 new technology centres to be established across the country.

The proposed centre is envisioned to provide advanced manufacturing technology support and skill training to local enterprises and expected to create a strong pool of skilled manpower in the tribal district of Sundargarh by training around 6,000 youths annually.

The Odisha government has already provided over 14.45 acre of land at Kantajharan adjacent to the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R). It is a matter of concern that seven years have passed since approval, but there has been no visible progress towards grounding of the project, said Majhi, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on MSME.

The MP further said the prolonged delay has led to widespread disappointment and discontentment among the local people, especially the youths who were hopeful of employment-oriented skill development. “I request your kind intervention to expedite grounding and implementation of the technology centre at Rourkela at the earliest, so that the intended benefits reach the people of the region,” he said in the letter.