Odisha government frames new rules for market valuation of immovable properties

BHUBANESHWAR: In a move to boost land revenue and bring uniformity to the valuation system, the state government has rolled out a comprehensive framework for the fixation of the market value of immovable property.

The move particularly focuses on urban areas and roadside plots as well as land adjacent to national and state highways, project areas and commercial plots.

As per the new framework prepared by the Revenue and Disaster Management department, the market value of immovable properties must be revised once every two years and implemented with effect from April 1 of the biennial year.

The revised market value standard operating procedure (SOP) will form the basis for stamp duty and registration fee collection, a key source of revenue for the State.