Odisha to deny fuel to vehicles without valid pollution certificate

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha on Saturday issued a strict directive to all oil marketing companies (OMCs) operating in the state, warning that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel at petrol pumps. The move is part of the state’s efforts to tackle vehicular pollution and strengthen environmental compliance.

STA chairman and transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur expressed concern over the large number of vehicles plying without valid emission clearance, saying such violations contribute directly to environmental degradation and pose serious public health risks.

According to sources, enforcement of emission norms on the ground has remained weak, prompting the STA to link fuel dispensing to PUCC verification as a more stringent compliance mechanism. Petrol and diesel will be dispensed only after the validity of the vehicle’s pollution certificate is confirmed.

In its communication to OMCs, the STA instructed that retail outlet staff be sensitised on legal requirements, verification procedures, and the importance of emission norms. Any instance of non-compliance at fuel outlets will be addressed through the companies’ internal control and disciplinary mechanisms.

The directive cites Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, read with Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which mandate that every motor vehicle must meet prescribed emission standards and possess a valid PUCC. Operating a vehicle without a certificate is a punishable offence under the law.

The STA clarified that the measure is aimed at strengthening pollution control, improving road safety, and ensuring adherence to environmental regulations across Odisha.

Meanwhile, the Commerce and Transport department has appealed to vehicle owners to always carry a valid PUCC and avoid using polluting vehicles. The department has also incorporated PUCC inspections into the e-detection system at all toll gates across the state.