Truck rams into vehicles in Odisha, pile-up causes disruption

JEYPORE: A speeding truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles on NH-26 in Koraput on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck hit a row of motorcycles parked along the roadside before crashing into a mobile case van and a pickup van. The impact was so severe that both the vehicles overturned on the road. The out-of-control truck then hit an electric pole and finally came to a halt. The pole was damaged and power disruption got snapped in the locality.

As many as seven motorcycles were completely damaged in the accident, while the mobile van and the pickup van sustained damage.

The truck driver suffered serious injuries and remained trapped inside the vehicle. Local residents, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and rescued the injured driver who was later shifted to a nearby hospital. His condition was stated to be critical.

The accident led to massive traffic congestion on NH-26 stretch for over an hour, impacting vehicular movement towards Jeypore and Sunabeda.

Police diverted traffic and deployed additional personnel to regulate the situation until the damaged vehicles were removed with the help of cranes.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Koraput Sanjay Kumar Mandal said preliminary investigation suggested rash and negligent driving by the truck driver as the possible cause of the mishap. “A detailed investigation has been initiated, and action will be taken as per law,” the SDPO added.