CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits BDL facility, explores collaboration for Odisha’s MSMEs

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday visited the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Hyderabad and discussed collaboration opportunities for Odisha’s MSMEs in defence manufacturing.
The chief minister accompanied by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior officials from the state was received by chairman and managing director, BDL, Commodore A Madhavarao (retd) who provided an in-depth overview of the company’s state-of-the-art defence manufacturing operations.
“A core objective of this visit was to identify specific avenues where MSMEs of Odisha can play a supportive role. The chief minister emphasised that Odisha is positioning itself as a destination for high-technology manufacturing. He said the state is on its way to set up two semiconductor units which could contribute significantly to the defence production ecosystem,” official sources said.
Later in the day, the chief minister visited the iconic Statue of Equality in Hyderabad and offered prayers to Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya, the revered philosopher, saint and social reformer whose teachings on equality, compassion and social harmony continue to inspire generations.
Majhi met Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimanta Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji, a prominent spiritual leader and yogi who propagates the Vishishtadvaita philosophy of Sri Ramanujacharya, and held interaction on India’s spiritual traditions, inclusive philosophy and the relevance of Sri Ramanujacharya’s teachings in the contemporary society. Swamiji extended his blessings to the chief minister and conveyed his best wishes for the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Odisha.
As part of the visit, the CM also released the Odia bhajan on Sri Ramanujacharya, authored by Sri Sri Tridandi Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji. The song seeks to make the life, philosophy and spiritual message of Sri Ramanujacharya accessible to Odia devotees, further strengthening Odisha’s cultural and spiritual connect with India’s civilisational heritage.
Sharing his experience after the visit, Majhi said that the Statue of Equality is not only a magnificent symbol of India’s spiritual legacy but also a powerful reminder of the timeless values of social justice, inclusiveness and human dignity championed by Sri Ramanujacharya. He noted that such values continue to guide Odisha’s vision of balanced development, social harmony and people-centric governance.