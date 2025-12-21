CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits BDL facility, explores collaboration for Odisha’s MSMEs

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday visited the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Hyderabad and discussed collaboration opportunities for Odisha’s MSMEs in defence manufacturing.

The chief minister accompanied by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior officials from the state was received by chairman and managing director, BDL, Commodore A Madhavarao (retd) who provided an in-depth overview of the company’s state-of-the-art defence manufacturing operations.

“A core objective of this visit was to identify specific avenues where MSMEs of Odisha can play a supportive role. The chief minister emphasised that Odisha is positioning itself as a destination for high-technology manufacturing. He said the state is on its way to set up two semiconductor units which could contribute significantly to the defence production ecosystem,” official sources said.

Later in the day, the chief minister visited the iconic Statue of Equality in Hyderabad and offered prayers to Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya, the revered philosopher, saint and social reformer whose teachings on equality, compassion and social harmony continue to inspire generations.