Dhauli gang-rape: Youth Congress workers, cops clash

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress workers on Saturday engaged in a scuffle with police while attempting to march towards CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence to protest the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Dhauli area on December 10 evening. The protesters also hurled eggs at the police and security personnel as they tried to make their way towards the prohibited area.

The protesters, led by Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress president Ranjit Patra, demanded action against DCP Jagmohan Meena for his failure to control the rising serious crimes in the capital city. Police stopped the march on the AG Square-Raj Bhavan road and prevented the demonstrators from proceeding towards the CM’s residence. Youth Congress leader Syed Yashir Nawaz alleged law and order situation had collapsed in the state. “The CM, who is also the Home minister, should give his response over the rise in crimes against women and other serious offences like murders in various parts of the state,” said Nawaz. Action must be initiated against the DCP over the incident besides, an Assembly house committee set up to address the rise in crimes against women and other offences in the state, he added.