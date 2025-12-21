Divyang minor girl raped by 44-year-old in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: In a shocking incident, a differently-abled minor girl from Koya tribe was allegedly raped by a 44-year-old man in a village under Malkangiri Model police station limits. He was arrested on Thursday.

Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo told TNIE on Saturday that accused, Bindu Barai, a resident of MV-43, committed the heinous crime when the survivor’s parents were away.

The incident, which reportedly took place on December 5, came to light on December 17 (Wednesday), when the survivor’s mother filed a complaint with the police.

According to the FIR, the accused entered their house when the survivor was alone and raped her. Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee.

The survivor revealed the incident to her mother the next day. “My daughter could not tell us earlier as she was threatened with dire consequences. I came to know about the incident only after I questioned her when she remained inconsolable for a day,” her mother told the media.

Kindo said case has been registered under the POCSO Act, 2012, along with sections 65(1) and 64(2)(k) of the BNS and the accused has been arrested. “Medical examination of the minor victim has been conducted, and she is currently at her home,” he added.

About 20 families, who had fled their villages fearing Naxal threat including the victim’s parents, had settled in MV-3 village years ago.

Meanwhile, Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla visited MV-3 village on Saturday, met the victim’s parents, and expressed solidarity with the family.