Drive cautiously, use speed control to prevent mishaps during fog: RTO

SAMBALPUR: In view of the dense fog warning across parts of Odisha including Sambalpur by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Sambalpur has issued a public safety advisory urging local residents to drive cautiously with regulated speed control to prevent road accidents.

As per the IMD, districts including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput were likely to experience dense fog, leading to reduced visibility and increased road mishap risks.

Considering the situation, the RTO has advised people to regulate their speed while driving. It has also recommended the use of low-beam headlights, maintaining a safe distance from vehicles ahead, and ensuring that parking and tail lights remain switched on.

Drivers have also been asked to use horns carefully at curves and ghat sections. If visibility drops below 20-30 metre, vehicles should be parked at a safe location until conditions improve, the RTO has said.

The advisory strictly discouraged the use of high-beam headlights, overtaking in foggy conditions, sudden braking and driving under the influence of alcohol or fatigue. Motorists have also been cautioned against stopping vehicles in the middle of the road, as it may pose serious hazards to other road users.

Regarding commercial vehicles, authorities concerned have stressed ensuring that headlights, brake lights and reflectors are in proper working condition, and trucks and buses fitted with reflective tapes. “Unnecessary travel during early morning hours should be avoided, and experienced drivers engaged during this period,” they added.

The RTO has also warned that violations such as overspeeding, use of high beams or other traffic rule breaches will invite legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It has appealed commuters to cooperate to ensure they safety return home.