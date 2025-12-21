GRIDCO seeks hike of 58 paise per unit in bulk supply price

BHUBANESWAR: Projecting its net annual revenue requirement (ARR) of Rs 15,184.41 crore for 2026-27, GRIDCO, the bulk power supplier to the state, has asked for a hike of 58 paise per unit in the bulk supply price (BSP) to the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

If GRIDCO’s request for BSP hike is approved by OERC, it will have a cascading effect on retail tariff, impacting nearly one crore electricity consumers of the state who have been insulated from tariff hike for the past four years.

Filing its ARR application for the ensuing financial year, GRIDCO submitted that average power purchase cost (APPC) for procurement of 40,415.95 MU at a total estimated cost of Rs 14,503.08 crore has been computed at 358.85 p/kWh to meet the gross energy demand of 39,103.47 MU by the four power distribution companies (discoms) managed by Tata Power. The trading company has also taken into account the three per cent transmission loss into account.

Estimating a revenue earning from the discoms at Rs 12,921.39 crore at the existing BSP of 330.66 paise per unit from sale of proposed energy of 39,103.47 MU during 2026-27, GRIDCO said it will face a revenue deficit of Rs 2,259.69 crore if the proposal for a hike in the BSP is not considered by the commission.