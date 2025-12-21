Jumbo herd enters school in Rayagada, damages classrooms in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A herd of three elephants on Friday night entered the Padibhatta primary school in Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district and damaged the classrooms besides destroying around seven sacks of mid-day meal (MDM) rice meant for students.

Sources said the incident took place late in the night when the cook-cum-guard was alone at the school. Luckily, the cook was sleeping under the table in an adjacent classroom owing to which he escaped a possible attack by the jumbo herd. He, however, woke up on hearing the noise and witnessed the scene.

Later when the herd left in the wee hours of Saturday, the cook informed the matter to the school headmaster Haladhar Kausalya. On being informed, forest officials led by forester Pradeep Kumar Jena reached the spot to take stock of the damage caused by the elephants.

Forest officials said the higher officials have been asked to provide compensation to the school management in this regard. Meanwhile, parents and the school authorities have urged the department to prevent further entry of the elephants.

As per sources, Padibhatta village comes under Budaguda section in Kalyansinghpur forest range. Locals said a herd of around 27 elephants had been roaming around the Lanjigarh and Kalyansinghpur block areas of the Niyamgiri hills. A forest team has been deployed in the area to check the possible return of the elephants.