No visible progress in proposed steel corridor plan in Odisha

ROURKELA: The proposed steel corridor with multiple interconnected new railway lines for faster and efficient freight movement in the mining belts of Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts is yet to see any visible progress.

With Sundargarh and Keonjhar going for massive steel production capacity in near future, stakeholders hold high hopes for sanction of these new lines in the upcoming Union budget.

Sources said the Karampada-Gua new line of 24.4 km was sanctioned in 2024-25 to connect the triangular mining regions of Sundargarh, Keonjhar and West Singhbhum district in adjacent Jharkhand as part of the proposed steel corridor. However, implementation of the project is yet to take place.

As part of the steel corridor, a total length of around 181 km comprising four new lines are in the pipeline. These proposed lines are for Sanindpur-Dholtapahar, Barsuan-Nuagaon, Barbil-Bhadrasahi-Banspani and Basuan-Banspani new sections. While these are funded by the mining companies, necessary funds have already been deposited with the South Eastern Railway (SER) with first location survey (FLS) completed long ago.

The SER has also proposed the Kiriburu-Barbil new line of 17.73 km which would be part of the steel corridor and benefit the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), enabling direct movement of iron ores from the SAIL mines in Sundargarh, Keonjhar and West Sighbhum along with coal from Paradip port.