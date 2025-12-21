Odisha woman, minor allege torture by police, cops deny claims

JAGATSINGHPUR: A woman and her 15-year-old son have alleged they were tortured by Jagatsinghpur police during raids conducted in connection with a temple theft case involving her husband.

After gold ornaments were looted and idol of the deity allegedly damaged during a theft at Maa Charchika Temple last month, police suspected the involvement of one Sheikh Nawab who has been absconding since the incident.

Raids were conducted at his residence on December 11 and December 18 (Thursday), by a team led by additional SP Satyabrat Dash but Nawab could not be arrested. Police also claimed that the suspect is involved in illegal arms trading and was attempting to sell a revolver.

Nawab’s wife, Akalima Bibi, alleged that during the December 11 raid, police assaulted her with belts and plastic rods after she failed to reveal her husband’s whereabouts. She claimed she was threatened with multiple FIRs and later, during a second raid on Thursday, police asked her to call her son home from school on the pretext of her illness. She alleged that the minor was taken to the police station and tortured, and that she was again beaten when she protested.