Odisha youth gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

JEYPORE: The fast track special court in Jeypore on Saturday sentenced a 25-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for abducting and raping a minor in a case of 2020.

Additional district and sessions judge Prajna Nalini Mishra also imposed fine of Rs 42,000 on the convict Laxman Dadia and failure to pay the sum would lead to an additional jail term of 14 months. The court further directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to pay Rs 6 lakh compensation to the victim.

Special public prosecutor Gayatri Devi said the verdict was pronounced basing on statements of 12 witnesses, including the victim, her parents and investigating officers.

The incident had occurred on August 16, 2020. The victim, then aged 16 years old, was planning to go to her grandfather’s place when Dadia offered to drop her. However, he later took her to an isolated place and raped her. On being informed, police arrested Dadia.