Orissa HC orders spot check of CMC’s road works by advocates panel

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered physical inspection of the small-value road works undertaken by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) between January 1 and September 30, 2025.

The division bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh directed the Advocates Committee to conduct the physical inspection after taking on record the 12 affidavits filed by its engineers detailing hundreds of road repair and reconstruction works each valued at Rs 2 lakh or less across all 59 wards of the city.

Sworn individually by assistant engineers and junior engineers, the affidavits were filed in compliance with the court’s earlier order dated October 9, 2025. According to the affidavits, most projects were executed as single works, in several instances a single road was split into multiple files, each costing below Rs 2 lakh.

Members of the Advocates Committee headed by High Court Bar Association president Manoj Mishra raised strong objections alleging this was done to bypass the tendering process. Taking note of the objections and the materials on record, the bench directed the committee to carry out the inspection jointly with the respective junior engineers and submit a report to the court on the present condition of the roads before the next date of hearing on February 26, 2026.