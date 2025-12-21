Vigilance raids forest officer’s properties in DA case

JAGATSINGHPUR: Vigilance sleuths on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to the forest range officer of Rahama in Jagatsinghpur district in connection with disproportionate assets case.

The raids were carried out by a Vigilance team led by two additional SPs, five DSPs and eight inspectors, along with other supporting officers and staff at the locations linked to the officer, Rajendra Kumar Samantray.

Sources said the raids were carried out in Jagatsinghpur district, including a triple-storeyed residential building at Chatara, a double-storeyed house at his native village Samantarapur, Samantray’s office at the forest range, Sampur, under Cuttack forest division, and the government quarter located within the Jagatsinghpur forest range campus.

During the raids, Vigilance officials detected two multi-storeyed residential buildings, three valuable plots, cash amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh, gold jewellery weighing around 200 grams, and bank and postal deposits worth over Rs 80 lakh. One car and two two-wheelers were also seized.

Samantray had joined government service as a forester on November 26, 1985, with a monthly salary of Rs 1,500. Measurement and valuation of the properties are being carried out by the Vigilance technical wing. Further investigation is underway.