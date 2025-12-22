Andhra Pradesh traders make merry as paddy purchase falters in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The delay in opening of mandis (procurement centres) in coastal and southern Odisha districts have given traders from Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring states a golden opportunity to lift paddy directly from farmers’ fields.

With paddy harvesting going on in full swing in all districts except seven western Odisha districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundargarh, farmers too are willing to sell their produce even at Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 per quintal which is over 40 per cent less than the support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal including the input cost provided by the state government.

Even farmers who have registered with the state government to sell their stock at minimum support price (MSP) in the current kharif marketing season, are unwilling to wait for procurement centres to open.

“Inordinate delay in issuance of tokens coupled with the harassment meted out by mandi staff and irregular lifting of paddy by rice millers are the major reasons why farmers are opting to sell their stock to private traders,” said Ramesh Padhi, a farmer of Jeypore in Koraput district.