Illegal sand mining: Move to withhold salary of deputy director of minor minerals

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal on Saturday sought the intervention of his Jajpur counterpart Ambar Kumar Kar to withhold the salary of the deputy director of minor minerals for alleged negligence of duty.

As Jagatsinghpur district comes under Jajpur Mining Circle, Sonal shot off a letter to Kar, urging him to take necessary steps to withhold the salary of deputy director of minor minerals Jaya Prakash Nayak. Sonal also requested that the district treasury officer be directed not to process Nayak’s salary bills.

Earlier this month, the Jagatsinghpur collector had issued show-cause notices to Nayak and district mining officer Satish Kumar Tarai for their alleged failure in conducting raids on sand quarries. The move came after a raid on Kilipal sand quarry on November 25, which revealed illegal mining, leading to revenue loss. Sonal had asked the two officers to submit explanations within two days as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them. However, neither Nayak nor Tarai responded to the notices.

Subsequently, the collector wrote to the additional chief secretary, Steel and Mines department, seeking disciplinary action against Nayak for alleged negligence of government duty, disobedience, nexus with sand mafia and involvement in corrupt practices.