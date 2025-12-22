Man burnt alive in blaze caused by bonfire spark in Odisha

BARIPADA: An elderly man was reportedly burnt alive in his sleep after his thatched house caught fire in Badagaon panchayat under Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Anand Singh of Juha village. The fire was reportedly ignited by a spark from a nearby bonfire.

Sources said due to severe cold conditions prevailing in the region, Anand and his family members had lit a bonfire near their thatched house to keep themselves warm in the night. After sitting around it for some time, they went inside the house to have dinner without extinguishing the bonfire.

After having food, Anand and other members of his family went to bed at around 10 pm. When they were asleep late in the night, a spark from the bonfire reportedly landed on the thatch, causing the fire. The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed the house in no time.

While Anand’s family members managed to safely come out of the house, the elderly man could not escape and was burnt to death in his room.

On being informed by villagers, local fire services personnel rushed to Juha.

However, by the time they reached the village, Anand’s house was already reduced to ashes. Later, police reached the spot, seized Anand’s charred body and sent it to PRM medical college and hospital at Baripada for autopsy.

Fire officials said the blaze was caused by a spark from the bonfire near the deceased’s house which was left unextinguished.

Police said an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.

Villagers have urged the local administration to provide financial assistance to the bereaved family.