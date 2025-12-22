NGT issues notice over norms violation by Bharatpur MCC

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s East Zone bench in Kolkata has issued notice to multiple authorities following a petition challenging the establishment and operation of a micro-composting centre (MCC) at B1-Bharatpur, GA Colony within the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.

The petition filed by Bhubaneswar-based Jana Kalyan Samiti alleged serious violations of environmental norms and public health risks. The petition has been filed under Section 18(1) read with Sections 14(1), 15 and 20 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, questioning the legality of setting up the MCC in a densely populated residential area.

According to the petition, the plant has been established adjoining residential houses without any buffer zone, causing persistent nuisance and health hazards. It alleged that senior citizens, women and children are the worst affected due to foul odour, waste handling and continuous operations of the facility. A bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and Ishwar Singh (Expert Member) issued the notices after hearing submissions from petitioner counsels Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy on December 17. “The averments raise substantial questions relating to environment arising from the implementation of laws listed under Schedule-I of the NGT Act,” the bench observed.