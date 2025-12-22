Odia Samaj puts Odisha’s heritage in limelight at 54th Bahrain national day

BHUBANESWAR: The Bahrain Odia Samaj participated in an international exhibition organised on the eve of 54th Bahrain National Day recently.

The state’s arts, culture, handicrafts and tourism facilities were put on display at the exhibition.

After inaugurating the event, minister of Social Development Osama bin Ahmed Khalifa Al Asfur first paid a visit to Odisha Mandap which showcased the state’s tribal products, traditional garments and handicrafts.

Minister of Social Development of Batin Osama bin Saleh Alawi congratulated founder chairman of Odisha Society, Arun Kumar Praharaj for the rich cultural heritage of the state and trade show in Bahrain. What drew the attention towards the Odisha mandap was that the national flags of both India and Bahrain were placed in the pavilion.

It looked even more special as handicrafts of Shree Jagannath were also showcased.

“The aim and objective to set up the stall was to promote the brand Odisha on foreign soil. For the last 28 years, Bahrain Odia Samaj is promoting art, culture, trade, commerce and tourism of Odisha on foreign soil, but the time has now come to do it more aggressively,” the chairman of the society, Praharaj, said.

Praharaj felicitated the ministers and the ambassadors with Sambalpuri robes and Baharin Utkalika souvenirs. Hundreds of organisations and representatives of about 15 countries participated in the exhibition.