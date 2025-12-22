Odisha Congress seeks withdrawal of additional security deposit by TPCODL

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday threatened to launch an agitation demanding Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) to withdraw its additional security deposit (ASD) notice from consumers.

Describing the move as anti-social, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das appealed consumers not to pay ASD to TPCODL as a mark of protest. He announced that the Congress will stage dharna in front of all district collectorates under the jurisdiction of TPCODL from December 26 to 29 to protest such unethical practices.

“If the notice is not withdrawn by December 29, further course of action including gherao of all TPCODL offices in these districts will be considered,” he said.

The OPCC president further announced of staging protest in all districts on Monday seeking withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act passed by the Parliament renaming Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He said Congress will organise padayatra and submit memorandum to the district collectors in this regard.

“This apart, the party will also stage dharna in several western and southern Odisha districts on December 23 and 24 to protest the irregularities in paddy procurement,” Das added.