Odisha govt to implement just-in-time funding system in 31 departments soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to implement the just-in-time funding system (JiTFS) in selected departments for drawal of funds for state schemes to ensure timely spending as per allocation and realtime monitoring of expenditure and fund balance.

Developed a year back, the JiTFS was first implemented for 13 state PSUs and societies this fiscal in the first phase to avoid parking of funds in bank accounts. After the success, the Finance department has now decided to implement it for several state schemes under 31 departments on a pilot basis.

Although Odisha boasts of one of the most advanced treasury management systems in the country, the state continues to face challenges of manual processing of bills and idle parking of funds that often lead to sub-optimal utilisation of funds.

Sources said the JiTFS, a part of integrated fund management system (IFMS), will allow the Finance department to reduce idle cash outside the treasury and optimise borrowing costs. With realtime monitoring of cash balances and expenditure, the administrative burden associated with utilisation and expenditure reporting is expected to be reduced.