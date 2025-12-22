Odisha likely to post SHG women as bus conductors under MBS

BHUBANESWAR: The state government may soon employ members of women self-help groups (SHGs) as conductors (bus guides) under Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) as part of its focus on women empowerment and making public transport more inclusive.

At a state-level steering committee meeting on MBS chaired by principal secretary of Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee on Saturday, an elaborate discussion was held on engagement of women SHG members as conductors as they can play an important role in strengthening service delivery while advancing women-led livelihoods.

Reviewing the ongoing reforms and the next phase of the state’s flagship public transport programme, Padhee underscored the need to further strengthen the involvement of Mission Shakti and women SHGs in service delivery.

“Mukhyamantri Bus Seva remains a cornerstone of Odisha’s vision for accessible, safe and sustainable public transport for all. A series of policy and operational interventions are being made to improve service efficiency, ensuring affordability and enhancing last-mile connectivity across urban and rural areas,” she said.