Odisha likely to post SHG women as bus conductors under MBS

BHUBANESWAR: The state government may soon employ members of women self-help groups (SHGs) as conductors (bus guides) under Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) as part of its focus on women empowerment and making public transport more inclusive.
At a state-level steering committee meeting on MBS chaired by principal secretary of Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee on Saturday, an elaborate discussion was held on engagement of women SHG members as conductors as they can play an important role in strengthening service delivery while advancing women-led livelihoods.
Reviewing the ongoing reforms and the next phase of the state’s flagship public transport programme, Padhee underscored the need to further strengthen the involvement of Mission Shakti and women SHGs in service delivery.
“Mukhyamantri Bus Seva remains a cornerstone of Odisha’s vision for accessible, safe and sustainable public transport for all. A series of policy and operational interventions are being made to improve service efficiency, ensuring affordability and enhancing last-mile connectivity across urban and rural areas,” she said.
Padhee also emphasised the importance of reorganising bus routes based on district-level inputs to improve connectivity to key public institutions such as schools, hospitals and other important places and essential services.
The committee examined the need for reorienting institutional mechanisms to enhance coordination, monitoring and accountability, besides rationalising MBS routes for optimum coverage and minimum overlaps and improving operational efficiency while safeguarding public interest.
The committee also reviewed the overall performance and future roadmap of MBS with emphasis on strengthening public transport as a reliable, inclusive and people-centric mobility solution across the state. Other key deliberations included ticket fare revision, passenger concessions to balance affordability with financial sustainability and continuation of free bus travel for students.
Additional DG Soumendra Priyadarshi, transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur, CMD of OSRTC NBS Rajput and secretary of Mission Shakti department Girish SN were present.