Odisha's MSCB University faculty members accused of harassing students

BARIPADA: Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University at Baripada has come under scanner after two of its faculty members were accused of harassment recently.
Earlier this month, three female postgraduate (PG) students lodged a complaint with the university authorities accusing an assistant professor of Odia department of harassing them. Similarly, a PhD scholar has alleged harassment by the head of Sanskrit department. The university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is investigating both incidents.
Sources said a PG student of the Odia department first filed a harassment complaint against assistant professor Sisira Behera. Subsequently, two other students came forward with similar allegation. The matter is currently under investigation by the ICC.
Earlier on October 25, a PhD scholar of the Sanskrit department, currently working as an assistant professor on a temporary basis in the Centre for Distance and Online Education, filed a complaint with the ICC alleging harassment by HoD Hiralal Dash.
Based on the complaint, an eight-member ICC conducted an inquiry, recording statements from both parties and examining all relevant facts and evidence. ICC chairperson professor Sanghamitra Sahu said the committee submitted its report to vice-chancellor Pramoda Kumar Satapathy and registrar Sumita Singh within 35 days. After the report established the veracity of the allegations, the university initiated action against Dash.
Registrar Singh said the HoD of Sanskrit has been relieved of all responsibilities following receipt of the ICC report. The report would be forwarded to higher authorities and the vice-chancellor, and further action would be taken after a departmental inquiry as per rules, she added.
Meanwhile, the ICC’s investigation into the Odia department complaint is ongoing. Singh said appropriate steps would be taken after the committee submits its report. The vice-chancellor said, “Action is being taken in a phased manner based on the report. Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstance.”