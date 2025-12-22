Odisha's MSCB University faculty members accused of harassing students

BARIPADA: Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University at Baripada has come under scanner after two of its faculty members were accused of harassment recently.

Earlier this month, three female postgraduate (PG) students lodged a complaint with the university authorities accusing an assistant professor of Odia department of harassing them. Similarly, a PhD scholar has alleged harassment by the head of Sanskrit department. The university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is investigating both incidents.

Sources said a PG student of the Odia department first filed a harassment complaint against assistant professor Sisira Behera. Subsequently, two other students came forward with similar allegation. The matter is currently under investigation by the ICC.

Earlier on October 25, a PhD scholar of the Sanskrit department, currently working as an assistant professor on a temporary basis in the Centre for Distance and Online Education, filed a complaint with the ICC alleging harassment by HoD Hiralal Dash.