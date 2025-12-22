One killed, 17 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A person was killed and 17 others suffered injuries after a passenger bus fell into a 20-foot gorge near Buratal village in Ganjam’s Patrapur block on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Ratana Bisoi of Berhampur.

Police sources said over 50 people including some students of a private school left Berhampur in the morning for picnic on the hill near Buratal. While returning from the pleasure trip in the evening, the driver of the bus reportedly lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road before plunging 20 feet into a gorge.

On being informed by locals, Jarada police reached the mishap site and rescued the passengers from the ill-fated bus. The injured persons were rushed to Patrapur community health centre where Ratana was declared brought dead.

Five of the injured were later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their condition was serious. The rest were discharged after first-aid.

Sources said the bus driver reportedly fled after the accident. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the mishap.