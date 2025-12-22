Police to tighten security in Puri for New Year

BHUBANESWAR: Anticipating lakhs of visitors to Puri during New Year celebrations, police have planned to tighten security at popular tourist spots in the district and deploy at least 60 platoons of police force to maintain law and order.

Security will be enhanced at the Shree Jagannath temple and the sea beach besides other tourist spots like the Konark Sun temple, Ramachandi, Chandrabhaga, Baliharachandi and Satapada.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Puri SP Prateek Singh said police force will be mobilised at various tourist spots before Christmas, and stringent checking conducted at all entry and exit points. He said DGP YB Khurania had recently reviewed the security arrangements in for the New Year celebrations.

Odisha Fire and Emergency Service and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams will be deployed at the beaches to prevent incidents of drowning.