Process on to improve facilities for PwD students in higher educational institutions: Govt informs Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The state government has informed the Orissa High Court that process is underway to improve facilities, accessibility and welfare measures for physically-challenged students in higher educational institutions (HEIs) across the state.

The court was hearing on the issue of lack of basic amenities for differently-abled girl students at Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College on December 18. A compliance report said the decision was taken at a high-level joint meeting convened on December 9 under the chairpersonship of the commissioner-cum-secretary Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department.

According to the report, the plan includes construction of disability-friendly toilets in all HEIs. The SSEPD department has finalised a standard model plan and estimate costing `6 lakh for two toilets, one each for male and female users.

The design, specifications and estimates will be uploaded on the SSEPD website. Funds will be released to the universities and colleges after submission of completion reports and photographs.

To ensure accessible campuses, financial assistance will be extended to HEIs based on student strength for creating ramps, railings and other supportive infrastructure. Execution of such works will be carried out through PWD or eligible PSUs in accordance with OGFR and CVC guidelines, the report said.