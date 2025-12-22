Process on to improve facilities for PwD students in higher educational institutions: Govt informs Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The state government has informed the Orissa High Court that process is underway to improve facilities, accessibility and welfare measures for physically-challenged students in higher educational institutions (HEIs) across the state.
The court was hearing on the issue of lack of basic amenities for differently-abled girl students at Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College on December 18. A compliance report said the decision was taken at a high-level joint meeting convened on December 9 under the chairpersonship of the commissioner-cum-secretary Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department.
According to the report, the plan includes construction of disability-friendly toilets in all HEIs. The SSEPD department has finalised a standard model plan and estimate costing `6 lakh for two toilets, one each for male and female users.
The design, specifications and estimates will be uploaded on the SSEPD website. Funds will be released to the universities and colleges after submission of completion reports and photographs.
To ensure accessible campuses, financial assistance will be extended to HEIs based on student strength for creating ramps, railings and other supportive infrastructure. Execution of such works will be carried out through PWD or eligible PSUs in accordance with OGFR and CVC guidelines, the report said.
While directing to list the matter next on February 26, 2026, the two-judge bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh directed the counsel for the state to apprise the court about the development made in the meantime. The bench also called upon the director of Higher Education as well as the special secretary, SSPED department to be present either virtually or in person on that day.
The plan also emphasised the use of assistive technology for visually impaired students. Institutions will identify eligible students and submit requirement lists for laptops with screen-reader software, Braille displays, screen magnifiers and audiobook or e-book access tools.
The SSEPD department assured full support for supplying these devices. The department of Higher Education will provide UG and PG textbooks and academic materials to SSEPD for conversion into audio and Braille formats. For mobility support, HEIs will coordinate with district social security officers to supply wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks and other orthopaedic aids as required, the state government further informed in the compliance report.
The report also claimed that all universities and colleges have been directed to assist PwD students in obtaining Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards. The Higher Education admission portal will be modified to include UDID details for better access to government benefits.