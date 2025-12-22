RMC to crack down on illegal digging of roads in Rourkela

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has come up with a public notice against unauthorised digging or alteration of roads and pavements.

In a notice issued on December 19, the RMC invoked the relevant provisions of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Manual Act, 2003, restricting digging of roads without prior permission of the commissioner. Similarly, unauthorised disposal of debris, construction materials or putting up temporary structures like scaffolding, barricades and boards obstructing roads and footpaths would invite legal action.

The move comes in the backdrop of a coordination meeting convened by Rourkela ADM and RMC commissioner Dheenah Dastageer on December 12, where it was decided to get all roads of Rourkela repaired or improved by March 2026. Attended by senior officials of various departments and authorities of Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL), WATCO, GAIL and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), the meeting aimed at boosting the city’s development process, strengthening urban infrastructure and providing quality urban services to residents.

The commissioner reiterated the RMC’s commitment to make all roads of the city pothole-free by March 2026. She insisted on necessary repair and improvement of damaged roads to smoothen the communication system. “Without prior permission, damage to roads and footpaths or obstruction of roads and footpaths in any manner would not be allowed,” she said.