RMC to crack down on illegal digging of roads in Rourkela

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has come up with a public notice against unauthorised digging or alteration of roads and pavements.
In a notice issued on December 19, the RMC invoked the relevant provisions of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Manual Act, 2003, restricting digging of roads without prior permission of the commissioner. Similarly, unauthorised disposal of debris, construction materials or putting up temporary structures like scaffolding, barricades and boards obstructing roads and footpaths would invite legal action.
The move comes in the backdrop of a coordination meeting convened by Rourkela ADM and RMC commissioner Dheenah Dastageer on December 12, where it was decided to get all roads of Rourkela repaired or improved by March 2026. Attended by senior officials of various departments and authorities of Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL), WATCO, GAIL and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), the meeting aimed at boosting the city’s development process, strengthening urban infrastructure and providing quality urban services to residents.
The commissioner reiterated the RMC’s commitment to make all roads of the city pothole-free by March 2026. She insisted on necessary repair and improvement of damaged roads to smoothen the communication system. “Without prior permission, damage to roads and footpaths or obstruction of roads and footpaths in any manner would not be allowed,” she said.
Reliable sources informed that prior to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in January 2023, hundreds of crores of rupees were spent on laying roads from the funds of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) and other convergence programme. Soon after the mega event, most of the major roads were damaged and fresh repair works had to be taken up.
Currently, erratically positioned manholes of underground integrated sewerage system and under-cabling system on road surfaces continue to pose trouble for commuters in most areas of the city. For instance, the two-lane portion of the highly-busy Panposh road from RN Pali police station to STI junction continues to have rectangular manholes, which are three to six inches below the surface, frequently causing damage to vehicles.
Social activist VP Tiwari said during festive seasons, roads are dug up with impunity for overhead lighting decorations. The RMC should make provisions for creating holes on both sides of the roads to support vertical pipe or rod structures for festive light decoration, he added.