South Odisha Development Council to start functioning soon: CM Majhi

JEYPORE: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced that the South Odisha Development Council would start functioning soon to ensure all-round development of the southern districts.

Attending the national-level tribal festival ‘Parab’ in Koraput as the chief guest on Sunday evening, the chief minister said the state government has undertaken several initiatives for the socio-economic growth of backward regions, with more development planned in the coming days.

“The state government has decided to operationalise the South Odisha Development Council very soon for further development of the region. A proposal to allocate Rs 200 crore for the council has been made. We hope the council will function inclusively, taking along all sections of people from tribal areas,” Majhi said.

The chief minister further said the government has earmarked Rs 160 crore to promote tourism, culture, heritage and traditions of Koraput district. He said boost to the tourism sector would also generate local employment opportunities in tribal areas.