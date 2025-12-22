Two arrested for extortion attempt in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Town police on Sunday arrested two youths for allegedly trying to extort money from a trader.

Police said accused Subham Majhi (22) and Alok Malik (26) demanded Rs 70,000 from one Rabi Sethi (45), a petty trader of Bada Bazaar area. A pistol, one sword, mobile phones, a scooter, one bottle of mephentermine sulphate injection and two syringes were seized from them.

According to the complaint filed by Sethi, the duo intercepted him at various places over the past fortnight and demanded extortion money from him. However, he managed to escape each time.

But on Saturday, the accused reportedly intercepted him again near Premnagar, abused him using caste-based slurs and threatened him with a pistol and sword. They also warned him of dire consequences if he failed to pay them the extortion money.

Subsequently, Sethi filed an FIR in Berhampur Town police station. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused from a gymnasium in Bijipur area. The duo was produced in court and further investigation is underway, police said.