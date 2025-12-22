Use only official IDs for all mail: Odisha govt to officers

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a surge in cyber crimes and growing concerns over data security across the country, the Odisha government has decided to make use of official email IDs mandatory for all government communication to ensure safe exchange of classified information and prevent data breaches.

As part of the new initiative, the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) has developed an indigenous and comprehensive email and groupware solution hosted entirely within the Odisha state data centre.

Sources said the platform integrates official e-mail services using the domain @odisha.gov.in along with other collaboration tools, including calendar, tasks, notes, contacts, drive, video conferencing and e-diary functionalities.

The email solution is fully compatible with mobile devices and can be configured on smartphones through standard mail applications, offering functionality similar to widely used enterprise platforms such as Gmail and Outlook.

After developing the state-of-the-art platform, the Electronics and IT (E&IT) department has urged all departments, district collectors and field-level offices to adopt and use the government domain and mail id for all official correspondence.

Principal secretary of E&IT department Vishal Kumar Dev said the government is strengthening its digital governance framework with focus on secure, reliable and standardised communication systems across the state administration.

“The move will help ensure a secure and integrated digital environment, authenticated communication, centralised record management and enhanced cyber security by keeping official data within state-owned digital infrastructure,” he said.