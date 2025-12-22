Vacant corporator posts hamper development works in two Cuttack Municipal Corporation wards

CUTTACK: Residents of ward nos 21 and 5 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) are a disgruntled lot as development activities and implementation of welfare programmes continue to elude the two localities following the death of their respective corporators and non-filling of the said posts for a long time.

As per sources, the corporator of ward no 21 Ashok Sharma died in October last year but the post continues to remain vacant even after over a year. In such a situation, there is no public representative to hear grievances and raise them before the civic body for resolution. More so, no by-election has been conducted to fill up the post as yet, which has stalled development activities and programme implementation in the area.

Similar situation prevails in ward no 5 following death of the corporator Priyambada Swain in October this year. As per norms, after death of a public representative, by-election should be conducted within six months for filling up the vacant post. However, both the corporator posts are yet to be filled up.