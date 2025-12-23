Cash prize on 33 Maoists in most wanted list of Kandhamal police

PHULBANI: Kandhamal police has released a ‘most wanted’ list featuring 33 high-profile Maoist cadres, offering substantial cash rewards for information leading to their capture.

Police have initiated a widespread ‘poster campaign’ across sensitive pockets of the district. These posters have been prominently displayed in different villages under Phringia, Gochhapada, Baliguda, Tumudibandha and Kotagarh police limits.

The reward structure highlights the hierarchy within the Maoist organisation, with the highest bounties assigned to senior leadership. A reward of Rs 1.2 crore has been placed on central committee member Ganesh Uike.

A Rs 65 lakh reward (each) has been offered for special zonal committee members Sudarshan, Nikhil, Ankita (alias Indu), Rashmita Lenka, Shukru (alias Krishna) and Nitu.