Have proven Odisha’s industrial Prowess by grounding projects of Rs 2L crore in 1 year: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mahji on Monday asserted that Odisha has effectively demonstrated its industrialisation competence by grounding projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in 2025 only.

The state is decisively marching towards achieving the goal of Viksit Odisha 2036, being powered by rapid industrial isat ion and strengthening its manufacturing sector, he said.

As the year nears its end, the chief minister showcased the state’s success in attracting investments, right from Utkarsh Odisha: Makein- Odisha Conclave in January till the just-concluded Hyderabad roadshow, which have resulted in a cumulative intents exceeding Rs 7.1 lakh crore in just one calendar year.

Briefing mediapersons after returning from Hyderabad, Majhi said, “The success of the visit comes at an important moment in Odisha’s industrial journey as Utkarsh Odisha-2025 moves closer to completing one year. Our government has approved 343 large industrial projects with an investment value exceeding Rs 7.1 lakh crore and employment potential of over 4.65 lakh.”

The government has so far grounded or inaugurated 85 projects involving investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore which would create more than 1.65 lakh jobs.

“This progress underscores Odisha’s ability to move projects swiftly from approval to implementation, translating intent into factories, infrastructure and real employment,” he said.

He said the Hyderabad engagements covered a wide spectrum of sectors including pharmaceuticals and medical devices, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy equipment, electronics and ESDM, textiles and technical textiles, IT and data centres, and aerospace and defence. These engagements translated into tangible outcomes with investment proposals of Rs 66,781 crore.