Malkangiri collector steps in, Odisha's Mariwada villagers get land pattas after 22 years

MALKANGIRI: Twenty-two years after being issued land pattas, 39 residents of Mariwada village in Malkangiri district on Monday received possession of their land, thanks to swift intervention of collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay.

During a field visit on December 15 to Rakhalguda, Mariwada, Niliguda and MV-18 villages, Upadhyay along with the SP Vinod Patil had interacted with local residents and heard their grievances pending for long. Villagers informed the collector that despite receiving homestead land pattas for over two decades, they were never given physical possession of the land due to red-tapism.

Taking immediate notice of the matter, Upadhyay directed the Malkangiri tehsildar to take up the matter as a priority and ensure land possession for all the eligible beneficiaries. The collector’s instructions were immediately put to action and the process was set in motion.

On the day, sub-collector Ashni AL visited Mariwada village where land was formally identified and possession handed over to all 39 beneficiaries. The sub-collector said the district administration remains committed to resolving land-related issues on priority to ensure justice and security for citizens.

The beneficiaries’ happiness and relief knew no boundaries after they realised that they finally have possession of their land. They thanked the collector and the district administration for their humane approach and quick intervention.

Malkangiri tehsildar Bishwaranjan Biswas supervised the land demarcation and possession process. Revenue supervisors, inspectors and other tehsil staff were present on the occasion to ensure the process was completed smoothly and transparently.

The long-awaited moment of justice and administrative responsiveness was deeply appreciated by the villagers.