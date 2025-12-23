Man, female friend drown in Odisha's Brahmani

ROURKELA: Bodies of a man and his female friend were recovered from Brahmani river near Birtola under Chandiposh police limits in Sundargarh district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Gyana Ranjan Swain (31) of Tilkanagar under Bondamunda police limits and D Monalisa Rao (22) of Sales Tax Colony in Rourkela. It is suspected that the duo drowned while taking bath in the river.

At around 11 am, locals spotted a motorcycle parked alongside the river near Birakeshwar temple at Birtola. Police reached the spot and found clothes and footwear atop a rock on the river bed. A search was launched and at around 4 pm, bodies of Swain and Rao were recovered. It is suspected that the duo went to the spot for pleasure trip but drowned accidentally.