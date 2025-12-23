Odisha Food Festival to begin today

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote the rich culinary heritage and traditional cuisines of Odisha, Biswa Odia Pariwar is organising a weeklong Odisha Food Festival 2025 from Tuesday at the Exhibition Ground here. It will conclude on December 29.

Briefing mediapersons on the food festival, the first-of-itskind in the state, senior BJP leader and chairman of the organising committee Sajjan Sharma said the objective of the initiative was to promote and popularise the best dishes of the state about which people are still unaware.

He said more than 100 culinary experts will showcase their dishes at the festival which will open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, allowing the public to enjoy Odia cuisines from all the 30 districts.

A total of 140 stalls will offer a wide variety of traditional Odia cuisine, Sharma added. The morning sessions will feature discussions by food experts on Odia cuisines’ heritage, nutrition and culinary traditions.

The Utkal University of Culture will collaborate on these talks, inviting food enthusiasts, experts and institutions. Renowned Odisha artistes will perform cultural programmes in the evening.