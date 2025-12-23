Odisha: STA asks petrol pumps to install automatic number plate recognition cameras

BHUBANESWAR : In an effort to curtail vehicular pollution, the State Transport Authority (STA) has asked all petrol pumps to install AI-powered automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to enforce no pollution under control certificate (PUCC), no fuel rule.

Recently, the petrol pumps in New Delhi started using ANPR cameras to scan vehicle plates, check their PUCC validity against the VAHAN database and deny fuel to noncompliant or overage vehicles.

Over 500 petrol stations were transformed into digital checkpoints to identify and block polluting vehicles in real- time. The ANPR cameras installed there are linked to the VAHAN database.

STA sources said the petrol pumps in Odisha have been asked to install similar ANPR cameras on their own expense. “However, the department may consider to share some cost towards procuring the ANPR cameras depending on the price of the devices,” they said.

Transport commissionercum- STA chairman Amitabh Thakur told TNIE that the no PUCC, no fuel rule will be strictly followed from January first week. Vehicle owners can avail the certificate till then, he said.

“Petrol pumps have been asked to install ANPR cameras to check PUCC of vehicles before refuelling. Until the cameras are installed, the authorised testing centres have been directed to paste a sticker on the vehicles mentioning the validity of the PUCC,” Thakur informed.

He said the STA has also warned the testing centres against engaging in any malpractice. “We recently closed down seven testing centres that were providing fake PUCC to customers,” the transport commissioner said.

He added that they will conduct Zero Tolerance Day every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday next month onwards to check various traffic violations like driving under the influence of alcohol. Stringent action will be initiated against the violators, Thakur said.