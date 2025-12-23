OSSWB holds meeting after nine years, panel formed

BHUBANESWAR: After a long gap of nine years, the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) held its meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra to discuss administrative measures needed to meet the growing urban water supply and sewerage management requirement in the state.

The minister said the board has decided to set up a committee to examine the relevant proposals and submit its recommendations for further course of action. The details of the committee will be decided in a day or two. The previous meeting of the OWSSB was held in 2016.

The minister said the government reconstituted the board in October this year as a part of the efforts to revive, strengthen and enhance the institutional effectiveness of OWSSB.

The board reviewed and confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting, ratified the payment of gratuity to three Daily Labour Roll (DLR) employees and approved enhancement of Rs 200 as special incentive for DLRs working in OWSSB. It was decided that the board meetings will be held on a regular basis to ensure effective governance, timely decisionmaking and improve overall functioning.