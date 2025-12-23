Paddy purchase tardy in Odisha's Sundargarh amid allegation of distress sale

ROURKELA: Amid allegations of distress sale and a sizable number of farmers being left out of the registration process, paddy procurement has begun in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district on a sluggish note with opening of a limited number of mandis.

Paddy procurement for the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2025-26 kicked off symbolically in Bonai sub-division on December 15 and commenced in Panposh and Sundargarh on December 20. While paddy purchase is currently underway at a slow place with functioning of barely 15 mandis, authorities claimed the procurement process would get streamlined in a week.

Sources said following favourable monsoon rainfall and weather condition in most part of the district, paddy cultivation and harvesting were completed earlier than usual this year. In Lahunipada block, debt-ridden farmers completed crop cutting a month ago and are reportedly selling paddy crops at much lower prices to get quick cash.

The non-FAQ (fair average quality) paddy is reportedly fetching Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300 per quintal while the FAQ paddy is being sold for Rs 1,800-Rs 2,100 per quintal, mostly by small and marginal farmers who have not registered themselves to take part in the kharif procurement process. The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy with bonus is Rs 3,100 per quintal.

Sources said rural traders and middlemen have become active across the district to lift paddy from the doorstep of farmers offering ready cash.