Residents block state highway after cyclist’s death in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 45-year-old cyclist was killed after a truck hit him at Ambadala in Muniguda block of Rayagada district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Phulen Praska of Ambadala. Police said Phulen was returning home on his bicycle with firewood when a goods-laden truck hit him near the main market of Ambadala. Due to the impact, he was tossed into the air and landed on the road. Phulen reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The truck was seized and its driver detained for questioning. Later, local residents blocked the state highway connecting Rayagada to Kalahandi by burning tyres, demanding compensation for the bereaved family.

The blockade was withdrawn after administrative officials assured them to consider their demand. An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered in connection with the incident.

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old student of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram died after reportedly falling from a tree on the school campus at Hatmuniguda in Bisamcuttack block on the day. The deceased was identified as Bansi Dishari.

Sources said Bansi was climbing a mango tree on the school premises when he accidentally fell down. He suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Bisamcuttack Christian Hospital by the school authorities. However, the doctor declared him dead.

The body was seized for autopsy. Police registered a UD case and have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the student’s death. No officials of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram were available for comment.