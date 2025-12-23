Spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ crucial for Viksit Bharat, says Om Birla

SAMBALPUR/BHUBANESWAR : The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ is crucial to achieving the national goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while addressing the valedictory ceremony of the five-day Marwar Mahotsav–2025 here on Monday.

Held after a gap of 12 years, the festival was organised under the aegis of Rajasthan Foundation and Marwari Yuva Manch, Khetrajpur. Birla said values such as ‘sewa’ (service), ‘samarpan’ (dedication) and ‘tyag’ (sacrifice) define the Marwari community, which has made immense contribution to nation building. From trade and industry to education, healthcare and public welfare, the Marwari community has played a significant role in India’s socio-economic progress, he said.

Birla urged the youths to stay connected to their cultural roots even as they move forward on the path of modern development. He emphasised that the Marwar Mahotsav is not merely a community gathering, but a platform that strengthens the collective resolve of national unity.

Paying tribute to Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, he said festivals like Marwar Mahotsav reinforce mutual respect and understanding among different regions of the country. The Lok Sabha Speaker also interacted with members of the Rajasthani community residing in the region.

On the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the festival beautifully reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. He added that Sambalpur is emerging as a fine blend of vibrant cultural heritage and modern development.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also addressed the programme.