Stage set, Dhanuyatra to kick off in Odisha from tomorrow

BARGARH: Preparations are in final stages for the 78th edition of the iconic Dhanuyatra which will kick off from December 24.

The 11-day festival has already set Bargarh abuzz, with the town steadily transforming into the mythological land of Mathura. From towering stage structures to widened roads and decorative arches, finishing touches are being put in place across the town to welcome thousands of visitors.

At Hatpada, construction of the majestic Kansa Durbar, the main stage of the festival, is nearing completion. Nearly 70 feet high and spanning about 120 feet in width, the grand court is being crafted by 55 artisans. This year, the organising committee has laid special emphasis on recreating the aesthetics of the Dwapar era, lending the structure a more imposing and immersive look.

Simultaneously, work on the Ranga Mahal at Lok Mahotsav ground is also progressing at a brisk pace. About 60 artisans from Bhubaneswar have been engaged to give the stage a Jaipur Palace-inspired design, which organisers believe will be one of the visual highlights of this year’s festival.

Dhanuyatra performances will be staged across 14 locations spread over nearly seven kilometres, with the Kansa Darbar, Ranga Mahal and Nanda Darbar remaining the focal points of daily enactments. Allocation of space for traders at Meena Bazaar ground has been completed, while permanent torans are being erected at key entry points to the town.