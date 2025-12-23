Waste burning on roadside damages avenue plantation in Bhubaneswar as enforcement falters

BHUBANESWAR: As if the rising pollution level in the state capital wasn’t concerning enough, illegal burning of waste along the roads has emerged as a major contributor to the already poor situation while posing a serious challenge to the city’s avenue plantation drive.

What is even more worrying is the fact that enforcement authorities, especially the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), has failed to check such illegal dumping of garbage and their burning on the roadside. Around a dozen saplings planted along the Cuttack-Puri bypass road near Kesura were damaged and their fences burnt after the garbage dumped on the roadside by people was allegedly set on fire on Sunday.

Kesura area, however, is not the only stretch. With multiple fire points being detected along the bypass road on Sunday and Monday and the Pollution Control Board and BMC officials allegedly failing to act, sources said, more such plantation work is likely to be damaged along the stretch and elsewhere in the city, causing huge loss of revenue to the government.

The BMC has taken up avenue plantation of about 30,000 saplings across the city this year with the help of Forest department and OFDC.